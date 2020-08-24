33-year-old+father+of+two+sentenced+to+life+imprisonment+for+drug+trafficking+

The Colombo High Court today sentenced a man to life imprisonment on two charges of possession and trafficking of 18.1 grams of heroin.



This was by the High Court Judge Dhammika Ganepola.



The suspect was arrested by the Police Special Task Force on October 30, 2013 at Grandpass Kosgas Junction.



The man who was sentenced to life in prison was a 33-year-old father of two.