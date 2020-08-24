Two fishermen go missing - Departed from Matara Suduwella fishing harbor on the 21 (Video)





Two fishermen who went to sea from the Suduwella fishing harbour in Matara have gone missing.



Police say the search for them is still active.



They had set sail from the Suduwella fishing harbour in Matara on the 21st at 4.00 am and were due to arrive yesterday morning.



However, the Dickwella Police and the relatives of the fishermen say that no information has been reported about them so far.



A 24 year old father of one and a 22 year old unmarried youth residing in the Kottegoda area in Matara have been missing in this manner.



The fishermen 's relatives are urging them to find the two as soon as possible.



The Fisheries Department and the Dickwella Police stated that search operations have been carried out but no information has been revealed so far.





