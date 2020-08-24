සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SJB asks Parliament for front row seats for Kabir Hashim and Ranjith Maddumabandara

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 14:43

The Samagi Janabalavegaya party has inquired from Parliament whether the General Secretary of the party, MP Ranjith Maddumabandara and MP Kabir Hashim could be given front seats.

However, it is reported that the Serjeant-at-Arms has instructed to discuss the matter at the party leadership meeting.

According to the seniority list, the two were given first row seats at the inaugural session of Parliament chaired by the President recently.

However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya had taken steps to give the front row seats to party leaders Mano Ganeshan and Palani Digambaram.

Twelve members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have been given front row seats.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena who was sitting in a back row seat at the inaugural session has been given a front row seat in the ruling party.

He was given a back row seat at the inaugural session according to the seniority of the members.

At the request of the Chief Government Whip, he has been given a front row seat and steps have been taken to give a seat in the ruling party to Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna who was sitting in the Opposition.

