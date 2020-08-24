සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Accountants Association meets Basil (Video)

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 16:14

Basil Rajapaksa, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication says that a high efficiency procurement process is needed to prevent waste and corruption.

He was addressing a discussion at Temple Trees.

The discussion was held at Temple Trees recently between the Sri Lanka Accountants' Service Association and Basil Rajapaksa, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication.

Basil Rajapaksa has pointed out that despite the change in the leadership of an institution, attention should be paid to a methodological change that will sustain the program.

He has invited the representatives of the Accountants' Service Union to contribute to the program being carried out to strengthen the country's economy.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Sri Lanka Administrative Association also met Basil Rajapaksa recently.

Basil Rajapaksa has said that the public administration mechanism should be upgraded to a system that looks at the socio-economic impact of district and regional development plans on job creation, revenue growth and export growth.

Attention was also drawn to the need to address administrative issues in a number of sectors including agriculture, fisheries, tourism and investment.

Basil Rajapaksa said that in view of the current situation, steps are being taken to obtain foreign investment opportunities in five identified areas to enhance the export sector and that there is a need for structures at the district level to provide facilities to investors.

