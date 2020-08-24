The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited

The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol Act, No. 27 of 2006 prohibits the sale, display and use of tobacco in public in Sri Lanka when it contains tobacco, according to the Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol, Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa.

He stated this while delivering a lecture today (24.08.2020) at a training program on the formulation of a new action plan for the prevention of drugs, tobacco and alcohol.

Speaking at a training workshop conducted for health professionals and medical officers island wide at a hotel in Battaramulla, Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa said that the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol hopes to intervene to practically enforce these laws strictly in the future for the prevention of narcotics.

Until now, only public places that are enclosed are considered to be no smoking areas.

It has been found that most public places are not covered under this section of the Act.

He also stated that he hopes to change this clause to cover all public places in the future.

However, he said that even under the existing law, the use of cigarettes in a way to promote the usage of cigarettes among the public is prohibited under the existing law so that it can be displayed to the public in such a way as to provoke another person.

Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa also stated that although the sale of betel nut with tobacco is strictly prohibited, the law is still not being implemented properly.

However, he emphasized that it has been decided to strictly abide by these laws in the future.

Meanwhile, he revealed that three (03) Sri Lankan workers are losing their lives daily due to oral cancer caused by the chewing of betel with tobacco.