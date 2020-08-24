Thalatha+and+IGP+Pujith+at+the+Political+Victimization+Commission

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga has appeared before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimisation.



Our correspondent stated that he arrived at the commission around 9:30 this morning.



The relevant complaint was lodged with the Commission alleging that false charges were filed against him stating that a legally imported container into the country was illegal and filing false charges based on fabricated evidence.



A spokesman for the Presidential Commission stated that the hearing of the relevant complaint will be held for the first time today.



Meanwhile, IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave and former Minister Thalatha Athukorala, also appeared before the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate Political Victimization, this morning.



Our correspondents at the venue said that they had already left the commission after being asked to reappear before the commission on the 14th of next month.



This was according to the notice given by the lawyers that they had not received the copies named them as respondents in connection with the hearing of the evidence.



They appeared before the commission today in connection with a complaint lodged with the commission by the former prisons commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa.



His complaint states that the previous government had taken steps to file a case against him based on false evidence in connection with the 2012 Welikada prison incident.