Balapitiya, Madhu Island community in dire straits due to dilapidated bridge (Video)

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 16:56

Balapitiya - Maduganga Island consists of a number of islands, the largest of which is Maduwa Island covering an area of ​​39 hectares.

About 250 families live on the island, with 482 registered voters.

However, the number of people living on the island has been declining year on year due to severe difficulty with transport.

Although the bridge connecting the mainland and the island was built in 1994, it is now in very bad shape due to poor maintenance.

Several parts that have been brought for the renovation work of this bridge, which has become an election promise of local politicians on several occasions, have been abandoned near the bridge.

Pregnant mothers as well as those who fall ill in an emergency struggle due to the dilapidated bridge.

When will the authorities take steps to expedite the renovation of this bridge which is severely affecting the daily life of the people of the area and prevent the isolation of the people of Madhu Island? The Red Minute will remain focused on this matter.

