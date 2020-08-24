Goraka growers helpless due to lack of proper prices for the harvest (video)





Goraka growers in the country are in a desperate situation due to the lack of a proper price for the Goraka harvest for many years.



They demand that the government intervene and provide a fair price for their produce.



Goraka, scientifically known as Garcinia gummi-gutta, has been used in Sri Lanka since ancient times for culinary and medicinal purposes.



But today, Goraka growers in the country are in a desperate situation as they do not get a fair price for their produce.



Cultivation is done as a major crop in Yatawatta, Madawala, Naula, Goholanwala, Divilla, Pallepola, Rattota, Ukuwela areas in Matale District.





Although the harvest of Goraka cultivation has begun these days, Goraka growers are suffering in a state of extreme helplessness due to the lack of results for their efforts.

The preparation of one kilogram of dry goraka requires about 8 kilograms of raw goraka, which incurs a heavy financial burden as well as labour.



Farmers in Yatawatta and Divilla areas say that they lose a lot by selling the Goraka harvest at such a low price after all the processing.



The farmers request the government to identify their problem and provide proper solutions to secure the future of Goraka cultivation.