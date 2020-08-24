Goraka growers helpless due to lack of proper prices for the harvest (video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Goraka growers helpless due to lack of proper prices for the harvest

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 14:23

Goraka growers in the country are in a desperate situation due to the lack of a proper price for the Goraka harvest for many years.

They demand that the government intervene and provide a fair price for their produce.

Goraka, scientifically known as Garcinia gummi-gutta, has been used in Sri Lanka since ancient times for culinary and medicinal purposes.

But today, Goraka growers in the country are in a desperate situation as they do not get a fair price for their produce.

Cultivation is done as a major crop in Yatawatta, Madawala, Naula, Goholanwala, Divilla, Pallepola, Rattota, Ukuwela areas in Matale District.


Although the harvest of Goraka cultivation has begun these days, Goraka growers are suffering in a state of extreme helplessness due to the lack of results for their efforts.
.
The preparation of one kilogram of dry goraka requires about 8 kilograms of raw goraka, which incurs a heavy financial burden as well as labour.

Farmers in Yatawatta and Divilla areas say that they lose a lot by selling the Goraka harvest at such a low price after all the processing.

The farmers request the government to identify their problem and provide proper solutions to secure the future of Goraka cultivation.

