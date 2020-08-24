සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Father and son that protect snakes in the country (video)

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 14:15

Father+and+son+that+protect+snakes+in+the+country+%28video%29
The snake species, which comes in a variety of colors and patterns, add value to the environment.

But due to the irrational fear that exists in our society about this animal group, many people are destroying those animals.

In such an era, we came across two wonderful people,  a father and son duo in the Habarana area who are trying to catch snakes and release them to safety.

Jeganathan and Chathurya, who live in the Habarana area, have been working for some time to safely capture the snakes that appear in public places and release the snakes into forest reserves.

By now, Jeganathan has been able to train about 100 more people for safe snake-handling.

Not only that, he has been able to pass on this wonderful ability to his little son Chathurya.

In addition to protecting snakes, they have also taken steps to safely store the skins of dead snakes and provide space for those interested in studying them.

We all have a responsibility to protect the species of snakes that also contribute to the survival of the ecosystem.





Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
24 August 2020
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
24 August 2020
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
23 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,953
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident
24 August 2020
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident

International News

Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.