Father and son that protect snakes in the country (video)

The snake species, which comes in a variety of colors and patterns, add value to the environment.



But due to the irrational fear that exists in our society about this animal group, many people are destroying those animals.



In such an era, we came across two wonderful people, a father and son duo in the Habarana area who are trying to catch snakes and release them to safety.



Jeganathan and Chathurya, who live in the Habarana area, have been working for some time to safely capture the snakes that appear in public places and release the snakes into forest reserves.



By now, Jeganathan has been able to train about 100 more people for safe snake-handling.



Not only that, he has been able to pass on this wonderful ability to his little son Chathurya.



In addition to protecting snakes, they have also taken steps to safely store the skins of dead snakes and provide space for those interested in studying them.



We all have a responsibility to protect the species of snakes that also contribute to the survival of the ecosystem.









