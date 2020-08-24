19+mobile+phones+found+in+remand+prison

During a special search operation conducted today, 19 mobile phones were found hidden inside the Colombo Remand Prison.
Speaking at a media briefing held at the prison headquarters, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that the mobile phones had been hidden in a hole dug near the inmates' cell.
