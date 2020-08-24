Two+live+grenades+found+in+a+garbage+dump+in+Seethawaka+Urban+Council

Two live grenades were found today at the garbage dump collected by the Seethawakapura Municipal Council in Avissawella.
The grenades were located according to information received from an employee of the Municipal Council.
The hand grenades have been handed over to the Police Special Task Force for deactivation.
