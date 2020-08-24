Smoking+exacerbates+minor+mental+disorders

It has been revealed that smoking causes serious mental illnesses in addition to deadly cancers.



This was stated by Dr. Amila Isuru, Specialist Psychiatrist while addressing a training program on the formulation of a new action plan for the prevention of drugs, tobacco and alcohol.



He further points out that smoking is also a reason to increase the existing minor mental symptoms.



It was further revealed that 70 million pages of advertisements promoting smoking have already been circulated by the tobacco companies.



Meanwhile, the latest research has revealed that 50% of the total cigarette production in the United States is used by people with mental illness.



Research has shown that smoking can cause anything from minor mental illnesses to serious mental illnesses.



Specialist psychiatrist Amila Isuru further stated that it is the responsibility of parents to make their children aware that smokers are suffering from severe physical and mental ailments due to this habit.