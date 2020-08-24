සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,954

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 16:57

One more foreign arrival, an Indian seaman who arrived from Egypt, tested positive for COVID- 19, bringing the total infected in Sri Lanka to 2,954.

