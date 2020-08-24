සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A clay bottle instead of glass bottles for drinking water storage

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 17:50

It has become a tradition to store water for drinking in empty glass bottles in offices, vehicles as well as on desks in homes.

The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol has decided to provide an immediate solution to change this tradition which tends to promote the use of alcohol.

The Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Samadhi Rajapaksa says that a very beautiful and easy to carry 'clay bottle' will be introduced during this program.

The Chairman further states that a full agreement has been reached in this regard during a discussion chaired by State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera.

He further pointed out that storing water in clay pots has been a familiar practice to Sri Lankans for a long time.

He also said that this special bottle will allow people to drink fresh water regularly.

The Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol said, that the initial discussion with the Minister was held yesterday and the next discussion will be held soon under the chairmanship of State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera with the participation of other groups in the Ministry as well as other relevant contributors in this regard.

