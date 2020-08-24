Woman+arrested+with+Rs.+7.5+million+worth+of+Kerala+cannabis

A woman was arrested today with 50 kilograms of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 7.5 million hidden in a house in the Murusamottai area in Paranthan, Kilinochchi.
This was according to information received by the Kilinochchi Police.
Police suspect that these were taken to Jaffna by sea from India and then hidden in the relevant house.
