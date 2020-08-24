A government analyst’s report called for the vehicles belonging to ‘Tile Chaminda’

The Government Analyst has been ordered to submit a report regarding six vehicles belonging to ‘Tile Chaminda’ who has been remanded on charges of heroin trafficking with the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau. This was when the case was called today, before the Minuwangoda Magistrate Kesara C.A. Samaradiwakara. At present two cars, a cab, a van and a three-wheeler supposedly belonging to ‘Tile Chaminda’ are in the custody of the Minuwangoda Police. The Magistrate has ordered the Government Analyst to inquire into the presence of heroin particles in these vehicles and if there are any secret compartments in them and to make submissions before the court on the 7th.