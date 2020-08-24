Yoshitha+demands+Rs.+500+million+compensation+from+Sajeeva+Chamikara+

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has sent a letter of demand to environmentalist Sajeewa Chamikara seeking Rs. 500 million in compensation.



At a press conference held on 19.08.2020 a statement was made that there is a hotel owned by Mr. Yoshitha Rajapaksa in the Sinharaja forest and that a road is being constructed across the Sinharaja to connect it to the access road.



Stating that there is no truth in that statement, Yoshitha Rajapaksa has sent a letter of demand to environmentalist Sajeeva Chamikara through his lawyers stating that it is a baseless allegation.



Its points are as follows.



1. Acknowledge and admit that there is no truth in this statement

2. Informing the relevant institutions or parties to remove this false news if it has been published in the media, social media and web media and to take action to remove the relevant news.

3. Informing the media through a press release that there is no truth in the relevant statement.

4. Declaring that no baseless allegations will be made against Yoshitha Rajapaksa

5. Payment of Rs. 500 million as compensation within 07 days



Tweeting regarding this incident Yoshitha Rajapakse stated;

I strongly deny false allegations made by certain individuals that I own a hotel in the Sinharaja Forest Reserve. My lawyers are pursuing legal action against those who have made such claims & demand that these statements are corrected immediately.