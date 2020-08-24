11 wasps removed from the nose of a man attacked by wasps (PHOTOS)

The Badulla General Hospital reports that 11 wasps have been removed from the nose of a person who was hospitalized after a wasp attack.It is reported that the victim was admitted to the Galauda Hospital this evening and later transferred to the Badulla General Hospital for further treatment.It is said that the victim was a 70 year old man.Three doctors and six nurses worked together for nearly two hours to remove thousands of wasp heads from his body.It is reported that he had been attacked by a wasp when he had gone to a forest in Galauda to pick leaves.