Conservation work of the Black Leopard is not over, do not criticize - Director General

Director General of the National Museum Sanuja Kasturiarachchi has expressed her regret over the criticism levelled by circulating the images of the black leopard which is being prepared for conservation by the Department of National Museums.

The black leopard was killed after being trapped in a snare in the Nallaathnni area recently.

The Director General issuing statement further requests not to set false precedents for the society by publishing such photographs.

It is reported that the photographs were taken by outsiders recently when the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation, C.B. Ratnayake visited to inspect the conservation of the animal.

Its Director General said that this conservation work is being done by a team of people with experience and skills in dermatological techniques.

The Director General of the Department of Archeology further points out that this is the same staff that has also carried out the conservation work of the elephant “Raja” at the Temple of the Tooth.

However, the conservation work of this animal will be exhibited to the public at the Museum of Natural History after completion of the work.