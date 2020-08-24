Three+prison+inmates+commit+suicide+due+to+lack+of+drugs

The Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that 3 inmates have committed suicide due to the lack of drugs in the prison during the past week.

He was speaking at a media briefing held at the prison headquarters and stated that during a special search operation conducted today, 19 mobile phones were found hidden inside the Colombo Remand Prison.

Meanwhile, retired Defense Secretary Major General Kamal Gunaratne stated that the Police Special Task Force (STF) will be deployed to provide security outside Colombo prisons from today.

The Defense Secretary was responding to questions raised by journalists after attending the 25th anniversary celebrations of the 53 Division of the Army at Inamaluwa, Dambulla.