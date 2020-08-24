MP Tissa Attanayake's request

MP Tissa Attanayake stated that if a change of leadership is allowed in the UNP, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya could embark on a new political journey by uniting all stakeholders.



He was speaking at a media briefing today regarding the statement issued by former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to the media that he was ready to accept the leadership challenge of the UNP.



The former Speaker had pointed out in his statement that the decision was taken after considering the current complications in the UNP and the demands made by many groups.



He had stated that steps have been taken to inform the present party leadership as well as the senior members of the party in this regard.