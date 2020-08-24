Turn the Samurdhi subsidy into a program that empowers low income earners - President

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed to make the Samurdhi subsidy a program that empowers the low income people without allowing it to become a burden to the country.



This was stated at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today on the future plans of the Ministry of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resources Development.



The President also pointed out that Rs. 50,000 million is spent annually for Samurdhi benefits.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was also present at the discussion, where he said that microfinance which has become a problem, should be regulated by an Act of the Debt Regulatory Authority or some other act.