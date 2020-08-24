A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is taking steps to facilitate mobile phone subscribers to make calls from any telephone network on a single number.
The commission stated that preliminary steps have already been taken.
This method is already in operation in countries like India and Malaysia and will allow customers to select or change their phone service provider without changing their mobile number.
