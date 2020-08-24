සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The single number to call from all networks - change the provider without changing the number

Monday, 24 August 2020 - 20:55

The single number to call from all networks - change the provider without changing the number
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is taking steps to facilitate mobile phone subscribers to make calls from any telephone network on a single number.

The commission stated that preliminary steps have already been taken.

This method is already in operation in countries like India and Malaysia and will allow customers to select or change their phone service provider without changing their mobile number.

Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
24 August 2020
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
24 August 2020
Investigations to find out if turmeric powder contains cancerous particles
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident
24 August 2020
Father and two year old daughter die in Galagedara accident
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,954
24 August 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,954

International News

Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
