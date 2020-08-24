සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 6:43

Showers+in+Central%2C+Uva+and+Eastern+provinces+in+the+evening
The Meteorological Department informs that showers or thundershowers could occur at several places in the Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm today (25).


Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

The Department further warns that strong winds of up to 40 km per hour are possible in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee Districts.

Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
24 August 2020
Security camera records accident of a young girl who carelessly crossed the road (video)
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
24 August 2020
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
24 August 2020
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,954
24 August 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,954

International News

Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
23 August 2020
President Trump declares a state of national disaster for California
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
23 August 2020
'World's oldest man' dies aged 116 in South Africa
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.