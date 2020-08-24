Showers in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening

The Meteorological Department informs that showers or thundershowers could occur at several places in the Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm today (25).





Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



The Department further warns that strong winds of up to 40 km per hour are possible in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee Districts.