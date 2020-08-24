Five+bank+accounts+holding+heroin-money+revealed

A sum of more than Rs. 142 million had been transacted from five personal bank accounts of a woman arrested in Boralesgamuwa recently for heroin trafficking, police investigations have revealed.
A car used by the woman has also been taken into custody.
Meanwhile, the STF arrested an accomplice of organized criminal Prasad Ruwan Kumara alias Kudu Roshan with heroin at Wellampitiya yesterday (24).
