CID too, probes island wide blackout

Subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma is due today (25) to review the report by a committee that inquired into the island wide blackout recently.



The minister says he will report to the cabinet about it tomorrow.



The nine-member committee headed by Prof. Rahula Athalage submitted the report to minister Alahapperuma yesteday.



On 17 August, a breakdown at a grid substation at Kerawalapitiya led to the power outage.



Thereafter, the Norochcholai power plant brokedown as well, which led to the CEB imposing powercuts for several days.



Meanwhile, Hiru TV's 'Salakuna' programme yesterday took up this issue.



Participating in the programme, CEB chairman Vijitha Herath said the CID too, was investigating the blackout.