Two-day+workshop+begins+today+for+MPs

A two-day workshop begins today (24) for all MPs of the ninth parliament.



It will take place at committee room one from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm, says deputy secretary general of parliament Neil Iddawela.



The MPs will be briefed on standing orders, parliamentary traditions and functions of parliamentary committees.



It has been organized by speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and will be attended by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa as well as secretary general of parliament Dhammika Dassanayake.