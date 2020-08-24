Importation of plastic, aluminium items to be banned

The importation of plastic and aluminium items will be banned, says environment minister Mahinda Amaraweera.



Speaking to Hiru News, he also said the importation of items harmful to the environment would be restricted as well.



Meanwhile, a survey has found that empty alcohol bottles are widely used at households, offices and in vehicles to keep drinking water.



Therefore, introducing a bottle made of clay for the purpose is under consideration.



A related discussion will be chaired shortly under the auspices of state minister of cane, brass, clay, furniture and rural industry promotion.