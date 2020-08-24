President+orders+recruitments+to+Agriculture+Dept.+after+eight+years

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the time has come to raise the agricultural production in order to build a strong economy.



Making several proposals in that direction, he stresses the importance of observing the economies of other countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and learning from them.



The president yesterday (24) chaired a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the production of paddy and grains, organic fertilizer, vegetables, fruits, chillies, onions and potatoes as well as the future plans of the state ministry of high-tec agriculture.



He said farmers should be encouraged to raise their present 80,000 tonnes potatoes production to meet the 250,000 tonnes requirement.



Chairman of the presidential task force on economic revival and poverty eradication Basil Rajapaksa said importing potatoes could be reduced through the distribution of hybrid seeds and plants to farmers and encouraging the consumption of other yam varieties.



President Rajapaksa instructed officials to fill vacancies in the department of agriculture, noting that no recruitments had taken place for eight years.