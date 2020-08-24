Floating+LNG+facility+in+Hambantota

The Board of Investment has signed an agreement with Pearl Energy Ltd. to launch a floating storage LNG trading facility at the Port of Hambantota.
With an investment of 97.2 million US dollars, the ‘Hambantota LNG Hub’ will have an initial capacity of one million tons per annum.
The company will deploy small LNG Carriers to re-distribute LNG to South India and the Maldives.
With an investment of 97.2 million US dollars, the ‘Hambantota LNG Hub’ will have an initial capacity of one million tons per annum.
The company will deploy small LNG Carriers to re-distribute LNG to South India and the Maldives.