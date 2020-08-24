172+countries+in+talks+on+Covid-19+vaccine

The World Health Organization says 172 countries are now engaged in discussions to potentially participate in COVAX, a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved.



COVAX currently has the world’s largest and most diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio - including nine candidate vaccines, with a further nine under evaluation and conversations underway.



COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers.



It is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income.



“COVID-19 is an unprecedented global health challenge that can only be met with unprecedented cooperation between governments, researchers, manufacturers and multilateral partners,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.



“By pooling resources and acting in solidarity through the ACT Accelerator and the COVAX Facility, we can ensure that once a vaccine is available for COVID-19, it’s available equitably to all countries.”



Meanwhile, eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica, after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free party.



Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distances, had tested positive, after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results.



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka rose to 2,959 with the finding six patients yesterday.



All the new cases are arrivals from overseas under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 296 Sri Lankans, mostly workers, returned from South Korea and Qatar.



Meanwhile, Army commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva urges the public to remain cautious as the risk from the pandemic is not over yet.



He was speaking to the media at a function at the 53 brigade at Inamaluwa in Dambulla to mark its 25th anniversary.