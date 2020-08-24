Interim injunction prevents arrests of Kurunegala mayor, four others (video)





The Court of Appeal today (25) issued an interim injunction that prevents the execution of warrants issued by the Kurunegala magistrate's court for the arrests of the mayor of Kurunegala Thushara Sanjewa Vitarana and four others until the hearing of a petition is over.



CA chairman A.H.M.D. Nawaz and justice Sobhita Rajakaruna issued notice on the respondents to appear before the Kurunegala magistrate’s court tomorrow and not to remand the accused.



The judges cast doubts on the arrest warrants issued and said the matter would be looked into.



The case, in which the accused have allegedly damaged a building in Kurunegala town reportedly with archaeological importance, will be taken up again on 14 September.