Mannar girl cremated 11 days after her murder (pictures)

The funeral took place yesterday (24) of a 21-year-old girl, whose dead body was found 11 days earlier at a saltern near the railway station at South Bar in Mannar.Her relatives attended the cremation at the Mannar Cemetery.There was cut injuries in several parts of her body, police say.The girl's sister and another woman have been arrested on suspicion, with adultery being considered a possible reason for the killing.On an order by the Mannar magistrate's court, the body was cremated following the postmortem examination.