SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 11:21

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP for Matale Rohini Kaviratne says she is prepared to wager her political career and declare that a recount will not change the district's votes for her party or the preferential votes at the general election.

Kaviratne is responding, in a letter sent to the elections commissioner, to a call by unsuccessful candidate Ranjith Aluvihare for a recount of the district’s votes.

She says she will never again contest any election if a recount changes the winners and the losers.

It is pointless to contest an election if the returning officer, counting officer, assistant elections commissioner and the staff are unable to issue election results correctly, she adds.



