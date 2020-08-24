සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 11:36

President Donald Trump turned a surprise opening-day appearance at his party’s scaled-down national political convention into a new opportunity to cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election just moments after delegates nominated him for a second term.

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” Trump said as the convention kicked off with a day of “official business” in Charlotte, North Carolina before moving to Washington, DC, for prime-time programming.

Trump has sought to minimize the toll of the Covid-19s pandemic, but its impact was plainly evident at the Charlotte Convention Center, where just several hundred people gathered instead of the thousands once expected to converge on this city for a week-long extravaganza.

Attendees sat at well-spaced tables at first and masks were mandatory, though many were seen flouting the regulation.

