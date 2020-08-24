Hasalaka Gamini remembered on 29th death anniversary (pictures)

The 29th death anniversary of the war hero Gamini Kularatne of Hasalaka took place yesterday (24) at his statue at Elephant Pass.Kilinochchi security forces commander Maj. Gen. K.N.S. Kotuwegoda presided.Gamini Kularatne laid down his country to protect the Elephant Pass camp in Jaffna on 14 July 1991.The remembrance was put off until tomorrow in view of the prevailing health risks.