Kudu Roshan’s accomplice arrested at Wellampitiya (video)

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 12:57

An accomplice of the organized criminal Prasad Ruwan Kumara alias Kudu Roshan was arrested with 5.6 grams of heroin at Wellampitiya yesterday (24).

The suspect is 31 years of age.

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested for selling heroin and 111 grams of heroin were found from their possession.

The STF has captured a man with 2.4 grams of heroin at Pinhena in Aluthgama.

Meanwhile, a sum of more than Rs. 142 million had been transacted from five personal bank accounts of a woman arrested in Boralesgamuwa recently for heroin trafficking, police investigations have revealed.

A car used by the woman has also been taken into custody.

In Pannipitiya, police have arrested the mother of a leader in the south’s underworld Janith Madusanka de Silva alias Podi Lassie.
Police seized Rs. 51, 000 in cash, five mobile phones and a bank passbook from her.

