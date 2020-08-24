සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PM tells MPs to represent people at the grassroots level (video)

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 13:07

Noting that the public wants their MPs to represent them at the grassroots level, prime minister Mahinda Rajapkasa urges them to work for the public well-being without considering ministerial positions.

He was addressing the inauguration of the two-day workshop for MPs at the parliamentary complex today (25).

The PM said that what was important for a cabinet or a state minister was to work for the public well-being.

People expect a rectifying of the past mistakes through a new constitution, he added.

The MPs are being briefed on standing orders, parliamentary traditions and functions of parliamentary committees.

It has been organized by speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

