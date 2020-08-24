PM tells MPs to represent people at the grassroots level (video)





Noting that the public wants their MPs to represent them at the grassroots level, prime minister Mahinda Rajapkasa urges them to work for the public well-being without considering ministerial positions.



He was addressing the inauguration of the two-day workshop for MPs at the parliamentary complex today (25).



The PM said that what was important for a cabinet or a state minister was to work for the public well-being.



People expect a rectifying of the past mistakes through a new constitution, he added.



The MPs are being briefed on standing orders, parliamentary traditions and functions of parliamentary committees.



It has been organized by speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.