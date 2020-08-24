සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

13 briefly arrested for intruding Colombo’s high security sea area

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 13:19

13+briefly+arrested+for+intruding+Colombo%E2%80%99s+high+security+sea+area
The Navy yesterday afternoon (24) took two boats with 13 persons on board, including a foreigner, into custody after they intruded the high security sea area in Colombo Fort.

After being handed over to the Port police, they were warned and released.

According to the police media division, among them were staffers of a leading hotel in Colombo.

They have told the police that they had gone out to sea to take pictures.

Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
24 August 2020
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
24 August 2020
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
25 August 2020
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries

International News

Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.