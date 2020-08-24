13 briefly arrested for intruding Colombo’s high security sea area

The Navy yesterday afternoon (24) took two boats with 13 persons on board, including a foreigner, into custody after they intruded the high security sea area in Colombo Fort.
After being handed over to the Port police, they were warned and released.
According to the police media division, among them were staffers of a leading hotel in Colombo.
They have told the police that they had gone out to sea to take pictures.
