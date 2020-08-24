Kolonnawa+UC+overseer+remanded+for+heroin+possession

An overseer attached to the Kolonnawa urban council has been remanded until 08 September for heroin possession.



The 50-year-old was produced before Colombo additional magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today (25).



His arrest was made on a tip-off given by two heroin addicts arrested in Padukka.



A man arrested subsequently with 10 grams of heroin in Kolonnawa revealed the overseer to be his supplier.



Following his arrest, a shop at the town was searched and 1.1 kilos of heroin was found.