Contempt+of+court+case+against+Ranjan+Ramanayake+concluded

The Supreme Court today (25) concluded the contempt of court case against MP Ranjan Ramanayake.



Further clarification before delivering the verdict will be taken up on 21 October.



A panel comprising justices Sisira de Abrew, Vijith Malalgoda and Priti Padman Surasena took up the case.



It pertains to a remark by Ramanayake on 21 August 2018 that a majority of judges and lawyers in Sri Lanka was corrupt.



Ven. Magalkande Sudatta Thera and a retired Air Force officer challenged it in a petition and the attorney general indicted the MP.