,
People of Mahiyangana seek solution to wild elephant problem (video)
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 14:42
Several houses at Orubendiwewa in Mahiyangana have suffered damage in an attack by wild elephants.
The owners of these houses accuse authorities of negligence in giving them a solution to their problem.
