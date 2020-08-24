සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Objections to be filed by 04 Sept. in petition by Ravi, six others

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 15:55

Objections+to+be+filed+by+04+Sept.+in+petition+by+Ravi%2C+six+others
The court of appeal today (25) heard the petitions filed by former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake and six others against their arrest over the alleged misuse of more than Rs. 52 billion of state money through the Central Bank bond issue in 2016.

CA chairman A.H.M.D. Nawaz and justice Sobhita Rajakaruna gave the respondents, including the acting IPG, director of the CID and the attorney general, time until 04 September to file objections.

The CA has issued an interim order preventing the execution of a warrant issued by the Colombo Fort magistrate’s court for the arrest of the petitioners.

Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
24 August 2020
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
24 August 2020
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
25 August 2020
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries

International News

Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.