Objections to be filed by 04 Sept. in petition by Ravi, six others

The court of appeal today (25) heard the petitions filed by former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake and six others against their arrest over the alleged misuse of more than Rs. 52 billion of state money through the Central Bank bond issue in 2016.



CA chairman A.H.M.D. Nawaz and justice Sobhita Rajakaruna gave the respondents, including the acting IPG, director of the CID and the attorney general, time until 04 September to file objections.



The CA has issued an interim order preventing the execution of a warrant issued by the Colombo Fort magistrate’s court for the arrest of the petitioners.