India's Covid-19 tally rises to 3.16 million

With 60,975 people testing positive for Covid-19 in a day, India's caseload has risen to 3,167,323.
Recoveries surged to 2,404,585 pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours.
