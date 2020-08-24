Indian+high+commissioner+meets+education+minister

India’s high commissioner Gopal Bagley has met with education minister Prof. G.L. Peiris at his ministry.
The Indian diplomat promised his government’s support in the training of trainers in IT, English, science and to expand online courses on vocational education and technology.
State minister Dr. Seetha Arambepola also attended the discussion.
