සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 16:26

Bali+Island+closed+to+foreign+tourists+until+end+of+2020
Indonesia’s Bali Island will not open to foreign tourists again this year, due to Covid-19 concerns.

Authorities of the popular holiday destination had earlier said foreign visitors would be allowed to return from next month.

But the plan has been scrapped over concerns about Indonesia's mounting Covid-19 cases.

The move has renewed worries about the impact on residents in an economy heavily dependent on tourism.

Bali has so far reported 4,576 Covid-19 infections and 52 deaths.

Nationwide, Indonesia has reported more than 155,000 infections and at least 6,759 deaths.

Trending News

The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
24 August 2020
The sale, display and usage of tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
24 August 2020
A single number to call from any network - change the provider without changing the number
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
24 August 2020
Yoshitha demands Rs. 500 million compensation from Sajeeva Chamikara
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
25 August 2020
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries

International News

Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
24 August 2020
Sonia Gandhi preparing to step down as the leader of the Congress party
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.