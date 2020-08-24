Bali+Island+closed+to+foreign+tourists+until+end+of+2020

Indonesia’s Bali Island will not open to foreign tourists again this year, due to Covid-19 concerns.



Authorities of the popular holiday destination had earlier said foreign visitors would be allowed to return from next month.



But the plan has been scrapped over concerns about Indonesia's mounting Covid-19 cases.



The move has renewed worries about the impact on residents in an economy heavily dependent on tourism.



Bali has so far reported 4,576 Covid-19 infections and 52 deaths.



Nationwide, Indonesia has reported more than 155,000 infections and at least 6,759 deaths.