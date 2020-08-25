සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Applications invited for New Generation Awards 2020

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 17:37

The New Generation Awards 2020 takes place in Colombo on 24 November.

The National Youth Services Council and Women in Management are jointly organizing the event.

Youths in the 16 to 30 year category are eligible to send in their applications until 05 September.

The sectors considered for awards are careers, entrepreneurship, sports, social service, innovation, talents, music and dancing, art and creative science and social media.

