Health messaging service via social media

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 18:01

The Health Promotion Bureau is to initiate a health messaging service via social media, says its director Palitha Karunapema.

It will disseminate health-related messages from all programmes and movements under the Health Ministry, he told a HPB training that began today (25) for heads of selected health institutions with the support of facebook trainers.

This comes after the HPB’s wide use of social media to send health messages to the public during the period of social lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

