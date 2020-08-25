Podi Lassie’s mother remanded

The mother of notorious organized criminal and heroin racketeer Janith Madusanka de Silva alias Podi Lassie has been remanded until tomorrow (26).
She was produced before the Nugegoda magistrate’s court following her arrest at Maya Mawatha in Pannipitiya.
The 50-year-old stands accused of handling the money ill-earned by her son.
